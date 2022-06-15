Well known Harare lawyer Sylvester Hashiti, has been kicked out from The Chambers-Advocates of Zimbabwe offices at Old Mutual Centre in Harare after failing to settle rentals arrears of about US$24 000 initially US$34 000.

Hashiti was a member of Nelson Chamisa’s legal team during the presidential election results challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in 2018.

Mnangagwa went on to win the case, however up to now Chamisa has not recognized him as the legitimate President of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews