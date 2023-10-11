Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says, his party is directing all its legislators and councillors to “disengage” from Parliament and councils “until this issue is resolved”.

This is in response to the controversial recall of its MPs and senators.

Addressing a press conference, this afternoon, Chamisa said by “disengaging” from Parliament and councils, he does not mean boycotting.

He said this only means that “no business” will be conducted in those respective chambers until the crisis is resolved.

Meanwhile, the CCC leader said his party is pursuing a forked strategy to resolve Zimbabwe’s legitimacy problem.

He said these strategies include a national dialogue via the church and other interlocutors as well as calling on SADC to intervene.

He also warned that his party, CCC reserves the right to mobilise the masses.

Zwnews