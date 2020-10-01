MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says he had nothing to do with this week’s seizure of the party’s headquarters even though the NewsDay report says his party challenged a spoliation order.

He said he had nothing to do with Harvest House and had no time for quislings.

However, MDC-T accused Chamisa of directing the seizure by youths who are said to be loyal to him.

MDC-T through Khalipani Phugeni said Chamisa had revealed the plan to take over the building when he addressed his supporters at the weekend.

MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora recently made claims that Chamisa was behind the takeover of Harvest House with the help of G40 members.

Chamisa washes hands: ‘I have nothing to do with the Harvest House drama’

