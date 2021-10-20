Zimbabwe is on the spotlight for the wrong reasons after last week’s attacks by Zanu PF thugs on main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in Masvingo last week.

Apparently, the MDC says Chamisa survived an assassination attempt in Mutare yesterday, heralding violence ahead for the 2023 elections.

Speaking during a press conference currently underway, MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says ZANU-PF is terrified of losing the 2023 elections hence attempts to eliminate Chamisa.

Chamisa narrowly lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2018 presidential elections amid vote rigging claims.

Zwnews