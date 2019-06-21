Chamisa Stands With Zim Warriors Ahead Of Egypt Match

MDC leader, advocate Nelson Chamisa has rallied behind the national senior men soccer team, the Warriors as they play 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts, Egypt, tonight.

Chamisa said that the team was carrying the nation’s pride. He tweeted:

National teams define our collective pride and honour.Our Warriors start a great mission against the Pharaohs today. To the boys, the hopes and pride of the nation are upon your shoulders. Do your best to give us smiles and cheers! Go warriors Go.We send our best wishes!#Afcon19 https://twitter.com/nelsonchamisa/status/1141865270056751105

There were fears that the Warriors would not be taking part in this year’s AFCON edition after they threatened to boycott their fixture over their unpaid USD9000 for each player. The national football governing body, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) was saying that it had paid the money on Wednesday, and produced bank transfer receipts as confirmation, but, the players insisted nothing had reflected in their bank accounts.