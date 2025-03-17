By Nelson Chamisa

THE GREAT THINGS TO COME… Zimbabwe shall be a nation of plenty. Zimbabwe shall be taken to another level, the next level of leadership excellence and government integrity.

Zimbabwe is truly capable of achieving phenomenal growth, encyclopedic prosperity and unprecedented success under a leadership that respects and values people upon the love and fear of God.

Zimbabwe needs leaders who see governance as both a service and a sacred duty to serve God’s people to enhance integrity, progress, and prosperity to a nation.

Zimbabwe shall be known for good governance, exemplary fantastic policies, values, rights and the rule of law. We will set an example in everything.

Zimbabwe shall have first-class infrastructure. We will be in the world class of Europe, Japan, China and the US in infrastructure standards.

We shall be renowned for excellence in education. We shall be global learning centre and model world education hub.

We shall be a nation of politeness and care. We will take care of our pensioners, elderly and war veterans with seamless social safety nets.

Zimbabwe shall be a healing nation and treatment centre, known for global cancer treatment centres.

Zimbabwe shall be made in agriculture. The best beef, the great timber and the best processed products shall be made and exported from Zimbabwe.

We will be a nation of hospitality. Tourism will boom. Visitors will love and like us more, visit our country more.

Jobs will be plenty.

New factories and industries will be opening. Many foreign nationals shall seek job and employment opportunities in Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 We shall employ the world attracting the best in the world.

Zimbabweans scattered abroad shall be back in the country and be gathered together again to rebuild a great nation under God’s guidance.

Embrace this agriculture boom, the bumper harvest boom, the food surplus boom, the education boom, the tourism boom, the mining boom and the good governance boom with nil corruption!!

We shall obey, love and fear Our God. We shall worship and praise Him. Our God shall be the God of Zimbabwe.

May this vision inspire hope. I see a brighter future for all and for everyone.

Every blessing to you all. Keep the faith.

In God’s time.

Forever and always

*Nelson Chamisa is popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president.