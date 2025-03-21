Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says despite having an open door policy, he has of late not been in talks with anyone.

His comments comes after war veteran Blessed Geza recently disclosed that he and his team have been in talks with everyone including Chamisa.

Apparently, one of Chamisa’s X followers, asked him if it was true that he loves vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

The Maf @mafukidze15_

“Hanzi munoda Chiwenga President.”

Chamisa responded that he has an open door policy, but was quick to dismiss having any talks with anyone recently.

“I want to clarify that my door is always open to speak with anyone who reaches out to me for constructive conversations and nation building.

“However, I have not been involved in recent dialogues with anyone.

“I don’t want to be made the focal point of things that have nothing to do with me.