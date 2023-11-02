Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa sneaked into neighbouring South Africa to seek for funding.

Moyo says Chamisa is struggling to tame discontent among party officials, hence the move.

Moyo writes:

Nelson Chamisa has today quietly sneaked into South Africa to meet with and seek urgent diplomatic, financial and logistic support from EU ambassadors accredited to that country to help him stem the swelling tide of discontent in his political ranks, following the recall of MPs and Councillors who are said to have ceased to be CCC members.

Also lined up by the EU to meet Chamisa are some ambassadors from African countries whose leaders are known to be pro-EU and are amenable to dance to the block’s tune, from whom Chamisa will ask for political support ahead of the in-person extraordinary SADC summit this Saturday 4 November 2023, which has been scheduled for Luanda in Angola to conclude the virtual summit that could not proceed to its conclusion yesterday, after the digital connectivity network it was using for communication experienced serious glitches.

Chamisa is also hoping to meet with unnamed @DIRCO_ZA officials, but that appears unlikely as no meeting has been confirmed, not least because the necessary protocol has not been followed.

Accompanied by CCC Chamisa’s Harare Mayor Ian Makone, Chamisa is travelling with two aides Admire Rukweza and Stephen Magede.

Chamisa’s overnight 24-hour cross border sojourn down south is a last ditch “SOS” to the EU in the vain hope that it will give him diplomatic and financial muscles to help him to halt and reverse the recall of CCC Chamisa MPs who were recently chucked out of Parliament after Interim CCC Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament and the President of Senate on 4 October 2023, in terms of section 129(1)(K) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, to advise that the recalled MPs had ceased to be CCC members.

Also top on his talking points for the confirmed meetings, Chamisa will ask the EU ambassadors in South Africa to give him financial support he desperately needs to fund the emergency or crush Congress, branded as an “Elective Convention”, that is being organised by Amos Chibaya and Sesel Zvidzayi, and which Chamisa is keen to hold by the end of the month.

Funded by @EUinSA and coordinated by one Sarah Cronje, Chamisa’s “SOS” trip across the Limpopo comes on the eve of tomorrow’s hearing of the urgent court application by the recalled CCC Chamisa MPs who seek to have their recall set aside by the High Court in Harare.

Senior legal experts who have perused the papers lodged with the court say the application by the recalled CCC Chamisa MPs has too many loopholes, thin on facts, flawed at law, and faces serious legal hurdles to overcome at the level of points in limine, some of which appear insurmountable.

Chamisa has notably sidestepped the

@euinzim, which is reportedly not impressed with his non-transparent case for his planned Congress which is not inclusive, is being organised hurriedly, secretly and opaquely in the dark!