MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said his party will join the proposed July 31 mass protests against the ruling Zanu PF Government.

Chamisa made the remarks during an online rally- the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. The e-rally addressed a number of issues, including the takeover of the party headquarters, Harvest House by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC T.

“We are seeing other people starting their own initiatives. We want to tell you that we will support any democratic initiative that can result in freedom for the people. We will join those initiatives. Even those who are in government and want to work towards freedom, we will support them even the civil servants,” he said

Zimbabweans have rallied themselves online to organise protests against the Zanu PF Government.

more details to follow…

Zwnews