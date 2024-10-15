Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says some setbacks are there to one a clean re-start.

Chamisa who was forced to dump his party citing heavy infiltration, says not all storms are there to cause destruction, but to clear the way.

“Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path. Be blessed,” he posted on his X handle.

Chamisa suffered what analysts call backstabbing as some of those he trusted exhibited deceitful traits.

Others crossed the floor joining the ruling party, others caused havoc in his party by recalling members allegedly with the help of Speaker of Parliament who reportedly turned blind eye where he was supposed to question certain characters who have been labeled impostors by the parties they purport to represent.

Meanwhile, Chamisa is yet to reveal his next plans after dumping CCC.

However, he has been urging his supporters not to lose hope, saying the struggle for a better Zimbabwe is still on track.

Zwnews