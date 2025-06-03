Popular opposition politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa has poured cold water on reports that he is launching a new political party.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa urged his supporters to disregard the message.

“Ignore these lies and falsehoods.

“Overwhelmed and flooded by calls from anxious, restless and expectant citizens.

“Disregard these sponsored lies from scared propagandists,” he said.

On another note, Chamisa said Zimbabwe shall be a new and great nation governed by love, truth and justice not hate, violence, lies, deceit and corruption.

“Love is the missing essential! Love is the foundation.

“Love builds, Love heals. Love gives. Love forgives. Love produces. Love provides. Love protects. Love prospers! Let love lead,” he said.

Zwnews