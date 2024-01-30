Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the crisis rocking Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) following Nelson Chamisa’s departure is far from being over.

“How does the party constitutionally move from this quagmire now that the Administrator and Change Champion in Chief is gone and there is no caveat allowing anyone else to get into position?

“There is more ambiguity than strategy in this whole enterprise,” he says.

Mliswa adds that all those allegedly planning to hold meeting in order to map way forward are paralyzed and joking.

“One overlooked fact in CCC drama is that the Chamisa constitution doesn’t allow anyone else to convene the Citizens National Assembly (CNA), their highest organ in-between congresses.

“Only him can do that and he is gone. It’s a festival of illegalities and jokes,” he says.

Apparently, the so-called CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu is on record saying they would be meeting in order to map way forward after Chamisa’s departure.

But, according to Mliswa Tshabangu is just joking as no one has the mandate to do so.

Zwnews