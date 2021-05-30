Movement for Democratic Change- Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has responded to the assertions by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana that clean up campaigns are President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s initiative.

Mangwana seemingly referred to the recent clean up campaign conducted by Chamisa and his team in Mabvuku, saying it was Mnangagwa’s initiative, which got a massive buy-in from across the political aisle.

He added that this is such a positive thing, pointing out that the country needs a shared vision and national convergence on issues.

“The Clean Up Campaign appears to be one of those ED Initiatives, which got a massive buy-in from across the political aisle.

“This is such a positive thing. This country needs a shared vision and national convergence on issues. We agree more than we differ. Politics divides us,” he said.

However, Chamisa says he wonders why some people think he and his party are reactive when they resume and continue the programme they started way back.

“JUST FOR THE RECORD..We started the cleanup campaign in 2018.

“So I wonder why some think we are reactive when we resume and continue this prog. We only stoped on account of the COVID -19 induced break.

“Our environment is our collective duty,” posted Chamisa, attaching a 2018 story highlighting he indeed began the programme that year.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each calendar month, the National Environment Cleaning Day, as his Government moves to ensure the country has sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems.

-Zwnews