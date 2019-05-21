“Chamisa Remains Illegitimate After Fake Supreme Court Ruling Video”

After dancing on cloud nine yesterday evening watching a video purporting that their leader Nelson Chamisa has won his legitimacy case via the Supreme court, MDC -Alliance supporters were reminded by MDC-T Vice President Obert Chaurura Gutu that they had watched fake ruling picked up from 2018 video archives.
The fake ruling was accompanied by a 2018 video of Advocate Thabani Mpofu saying the court has ruled that political leaders are chosen by the people and not by courts.
So calculated was the fake news that Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi and some senior MDC officials posted the update on Twitter and Facebook.
However Gutu took time to clear air on the matter Find hi statements below:
Beware of fake news circulating on social media purporting to be a Supreme Court order granted today. It’s FAKE! An old video clip is also being circulated to bolster the FAKE news. Zizi harina nyanga!! Mutuvi hausi mukaka!! Musanyeberwe.
They created FAKE NEWS about a fathom Supreme Court “victory” and thereafter, they staged wild and delusional celebrations. I just laughed my lungs out….!! This is DESPERATION RELOADED…..LOL
This is an old video clip relating to the Supreme Court ruling in the appeal against Justice Francis Bere’s judgment at the High Court in Bulawayo last year. I just cannot believe how desperate some people can get…lol. Tamba tamba chidembo, muskwe takabata.
Sometimes, this is what sheer desperation drives some people to do. They should know that some of us are always on top of our game.
I am just enjoying myself laughing at people who posted an old video clip on social media pertaining to the Supreme Court appeal against Justice Francis Bere’s judgment at the High Court in Bulawayo last year. Some people are just so desperate.
