Citizens across Zimbabwe are mobilizing in anticipation of Nelson Chamisa’s forthcoming announcement of the formation of a new and powerful democratic movement, says Amos Chibaya.

Chibaya who is Chamisa’s organising chief, says this initiative is aimed at dismantling the entrenched power of ZANU PF, the ruling party that has dominated Zimbabwean politics for decades through rigging, intimidation and violence.

At the center of this political renaissance is the youthful President Chamisa, aged 47, reports Change Radio.

Known for his charisma and eloquence, he has an unparalleled ability to draw large crowds to his rallies and meetings.

Whether he walks through bustling towns, serene villages, or crowded streets, he is often surrounded by enthusiastic supporters, eager to hear his vision for a better Zimbabwe.

His popularity was evident in the 2018 and 2023 harmonized elections, where he garnered over two million votes, decisively defeating Zanu PF.

Despite this, both elections were marred by allegations of electoral fraud, leading many observers to deem them neither free nor fair.

Zanu PF, in a bid to undermine President Chamisa’s influence, created various proxy political entities, such as Sengezo Tshabangu and Douglas Mwonzora.

These figures were tasked with fragmenting the opposition, particularly targeting the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which emerged as a response to Zanu PF’s tactics.

After assessing the political landscape, President Chamisa made the strategic decision to leave the CCC, paving the way for the announcement of a new political movement in 2025.

In the wake of this political shift, citizens are taking it upon themselves to support President Chamisa’s vision for transformation.

Honourable Amos Chibaya recently convened a pivotal meeting with ward coordinators in Harare.

This gathering served as a platform to educate coordinators on their roles and strategize mobilization efforts.

The meeting was well-attended, reflecting the deep commitment of the attendees to the cause.

In an interview with Change Radio, Honourable Chibaya expressed the optimism resonating within the movement: “We are waiting for a signal from our President Chamisa about the way forward, and citizens are ready to follow him.

President Chamisa is the face of our democratic struggle, and we believe in his capable leadership. This program for ward coordinators will be implemented across all provinces.”

More so, on Saturday, Honourable Gift Ostallos Siziba also contributed to the grassroots mobilization efforts by addressing citizens in the rural areas of Rushinga, Mashonaland Central.

He utilized social media to share updates about the campaign, stating, “Deep in Rushinga, we are spreading the message of Change, led by President Chamisa.”

Further more, in Gutu Central on Saturday, Honourable Matthew Takaona engaged local citizens, urging them to unite and strategize for the upcoming political challenges.

He emphasized the urgent need for effective leadership, saying, “Zimbabweans are suffering; they need a leader- President Chamisa with God’s grace to turn around this country.”

The movement isn’t limited to male leaders; women are also playing a crucial role. In Mwenezi, Mrs. Vembo, a prominent female leader from Masvingo urban, organized meetings with rural women who support President Chamisa.

Her efforts have spanned several districts, including Chivi and Gutu, where she has empowered women to take an active role in the political process.