Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says for the country to move forward, the 2023 ‘stolen’ election should be solved first.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said anything that does not address the 2023 stolen election is a fraud and a waste of time.

“A LASTING SOLUTION FOR ZIMBABWE 🇿🇼 A lasting solution starts with truth. Ignoring the 2023 stolen election is ignoring the root of our crisis.

“Anything that does not address the 2023 stolen election is a fraud and a waste of time.

“Corruption, capture, suffering – they’re symptoms of a disputed mandate and a contested government.

“Let’s treat the cause, not the symptoms. We are the solution. Let’s fix what’s killing us.#OnePeople #NewGreatZimbabwe,” he posted.

Apparently, his comments comes high on the heels of a call by war veteran Blessed Geza for Zimbabweans to demonstrate against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his administration.

Geza accuses Mnangagwa of running down the country, entertaining corrupt individuals and allowing state capture.

He called on all Zimbabweans from all walks of life to flood the streets on Friday 17 October 2025, demanding the arrest of Zviganandas.

Zwnews