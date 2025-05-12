Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says the country has the capacity to be regional tourism hub.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said a country takes the shape of its leadership.

“MAKING OUR HOSPITALS CENTRES OF EXCELLENCE… Just imagine our hospitals being equipped with the latest technologies and modern equipment.

“Our hospitals being places of healing and revitalization. First class health facilities and cutting edge hospital infrastructure is a leadership task.

“The tone is set at the top.

“A country takes the shape of its leadership. Zimbabwe will be known for medical tourism.

“We will be renowned as a healing nation. Yes, a healthy nation and a healed people. It’s possible. We will do it,” he said.

His comments comes at the time the country’s health sector is under the microscope.

Youths minister Tino Machakaire recently set the tone, imploring President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to attend to the country’s health sector.

Machakaire said when citizens are complaining on the health situation, they are not making things up.

Zwnews