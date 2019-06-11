“Chamisa’s MDC Plotted The Death Of Vimbai Tsvangirai -Java”-Mutisi

Kudzai Mutisi, a qualified Engineering Lecturer, Political Analyst, and Public Speaker has accused Nelson Chamisa and his MDC party of plotting the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java who died yesterday due to injuries sustained in an accident that happened in Kwekwe last month after collidng with a car that was being driven by Gweru based soldiers .

Vimbai was involved in a horrific road accident when a car driven by senior members of the Zimbabwe National Army rammed into her vehicle instantly killing two passengers.

The military has since opened a case against their driver who also caused the death of a Gweru based army colonel who was travelling in the army vehicle at the time of the accident.

Mutisi scribing on his Twitter account, without making reference to the army’s involvement said:

The Tsvangirai family members must stay out of @nelsonchamisa,@mdczimbabwe…Chamisa doesn’t want any remnant of Tsvangirai in the MDC , it dwafs his psychotic self importance…This boy is sickly ambitious, he will wipe you all…..

Mnangagwa’s army blamed

Meanwhile, fearless political analyst Antony Taruvinga has blamed the military for the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai, the daughter of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Vimbai died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident that killed two MDC Activists on May 14.

Investigations carried out by experts revealed that military personnel were involved in causing the accident.

“Very sad…that the criminals are walking scot free while people are mourning the untimely death of a citizen killed by the army.

The criminals are in the government. RIP Sister&Cde Vimbai Tsvangirai,” Taruvinga wrote on Facebook.