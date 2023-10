The Citizens’ Coalition for Change CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has written to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda nullifying Tshabangu’s letter and alleged interim SG position.

In the letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Chamisa said any changes of status in relation to CCC members of parliament should come from his office.

Chamisa said no one is authorised to speak to parliament on party MPs, except his office alone.

Zwnews