Chamisa, Opposition will never rule Zimbabwe: Says Constantino CHIWENGA

Mnangagwa’s would be successor VP Constantino Chiwenga has declared that opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will never take over as president and that no opposition party will ever rule Zimbabwe. Chiwenga also launched a broadside at Chamisa whom he declared to be a false prophet and a “little bishop”.

Speaking at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first “Thank You” rally which was held at Murombedzi Business Centre in former President Robert Mugabe’s home area of Zvimba, Chiwenga said;

“We hear that this young preacher is going around telling people that he is on his way to State House. That is wishful thinking. There is no vacancy at State House now and forever for opposition parties.

“We are saying [this] to you blind ones who could not see and voted for this little bishop — the false prophet. He elects himself and the fire refuses to light up. He elects himself and the birds return to the podium.

“This is what Jehovah says, we do not want to play with the name of Jehovah to that extent,” said Chiwenga.

After the attack, Chamisa took to social media and reminded Chiwenga that former Prime Minister of Rhodesia, Ian Smith had declared that blacks would never rule the country in a thousand years. Wrote Chamisa,

I am praying for my Sekuru Mr Chiwenga. He really needs grace! I thank him for acknowledging my faith and ordaining me a prophet. Why does he sound like the Rhodesian Smith in his ‘not in a thousand years mantra’!This Nov is when Smith declared UDI and you know it!

