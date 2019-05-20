Chamisa Mobilises Supporters For Demos…Zim Will Burn After MDC Congress?

MDC Alliance leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has threatened to have crippling demonstrations on the aftermath of the party congress, Zbc News has claimed.

Chamisa is reported to have mobilized his Chiredzi supporters to join him in the demonstrations. Chamisa said:

Toti tirikuuyako musi wakati kusvika musi wakati, kwete chamuhwande-hwande. Zvatiri kuuyira ndechichi nechichi saka touyako munenge muneni here ndikati touyako (We are coming for you from this date until such a date, we are telling you this openly. We are coming for abc, will you join me in this.).

On May 1, Chamisa warned the government to brace for the mother of all demonstrations, greater than the ZCTU’s in January. He said that this would be to push president Mnangagwa’s government to address both the political and economic crises grounding the country.

In response, the government issued a stern warning against those planning protests saying that the security sector was always ready to maintain and restore order.

-ZBC