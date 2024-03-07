Chamisa, Mnangagwa close allies ‘faking’ being sworn enemies- Cde Maswerasei

…in the dark, all colours agree, so goes the old saying…

Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei says popular opposition politician Nelson Chamisa could be faking being President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s adversary during the day and playing with him at night.

Maswerasei says Chamisa never declared that he was no longer President Mnangagwa’s lawyer, meaning that the two could still be friends behind closed doors.

Maswerasei questions:

“Together as one | From the time Chamisa represented Mnangagwa as his lawyer, there has not been any public pronouncement from him stating that he is no longer Dambudzo’s advocate.

“What does that mean to opposition politics & what implication does it have in the scheme of things?”

He says there is no guarantee that Chamisa and Mnangagwa are no longer companions.

“What’s the guarantee that they no longer meet to discuss business & what’s the guarantee that they did not connive for Chamisa to play pseudo opposition leader while protecting his client’s political interests?

“In the absence of a statement from Nelson, this remains a grey area,” he says.

Zwnews