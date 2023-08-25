Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa who is on record saying he will not accept presidential election results that doesn’t declare him a winner has made a u-turn.

Chamisa has been saying the masses are rallying behind tipping the scales to his favour despite uneven playing field. This school of thought made him declare that he will not accept any results that doesn’t confirm him as the winner.

However, in a turn of position, he seems ready to respect the outcome.

“Elections results must unite us and be respected.#OnePeople,” he says.

Meanwhile, for some it remains to be seen if he is going to respect the results even if his main contender President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa defeats him.

Or he will like in 2018, claim that his victory has been stolen.

Zwnews