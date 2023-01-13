ZANU PF Information and Publicity Chief Christopher Mutsvangwa says Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa is afraid of elections.

He says the CCC leader could not hold elective congress because he fears losing.

“Actually, CCC’s Chamisa is transposing his phobias to hoodwink & grandstand as he hides his anxieties & fears”

“In the first instance, he dreads elections, structures, congresses the standard internal processes of his own party.

“He equally imposes candidates in brazen avoidance of internal democratic processes. Charity begins at home. Otherwise he is himself the thief crying out ‘thief, thief’,” adds Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has called for peaceful polls this year saying parties should carry out their campaigns freely.

“As the Judiciary, we expect the rule of law to prevail especially in the coming months when political parties start their campaigns.

“This is the only way that will ensure that elections are free, fair and credible,”

“The conditions conducive for the holding of peaceful, free and fair harmonised elections are created and maintained,” he said.

Zwnews