Hardly a week after three female youth leaders from the MDC Alliance were freed with strict bail conditions attached, Goromonzi South youth chairperson Davison Chamisa has been abducted, the party announced Sunday evening.

In announcing Chamisa’s suspected abduction, the party said the provincial youth chair was said to have been picked up by police, although efforts to locate him at all police stations did not pay bear any fruit.

“MDC Alliance Goromonzi South Youth Chair Davison Chamisa was earlier picked up by police in connection with the whistle protest. Our attempts to search for him with the lawyers at all police stations have been in vain. He’s missing (and) we suspect an abduction,” the party announced on Twitter last night.

The suspected abduction of Chamisa comes hardly a week after three youth leaders from the MDC Alliance who are now being accused of faking their own abductions, were released on a bail.

Chamisa is said to have posted on a WhatsApp group for Goromonzi South constituency that he had been arrested.

“All efforts to immediately contact him on his mobile phone were in vain. Subsequent enquiry visits to police stations in Ruwa, Caledonia, Mabvuku and Goromonzi were fruitless as there were no traces nor records of his arrest nor detention,” said MDC-A.

Read MDC-A Statement on Chamisa’s suspected abduction below:

Zwnews