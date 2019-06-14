Chamisa Has A Chance…ED Says After Him Zimbabwe Must Have A Young President

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that he would wish to see Zimbabwe having a young president when he vacates office. He was speaking during a live radio show hosted by Capitalk 100.4 FM.

The president said that he was responding to suggestions by other members of the POLAD who were saying probably an age presidential candidates must be pushed to above 80 years.

He said that he told the participants to the dialogue that he would prefer to see Zimbabwe electing a young president when he leaves the office.

POLAD is a group of 2018 presidential candidates who are participating in the national dialogue he initiated who.

