Some disgruntled members of the Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC) who were not successful in their bid to represent the party in the upcoming elections are reportedly set to appeal before the final list of successful candidates is announced in a week’s time, CITE can reveal.

This comes after the CCC had a citizens caucus meeting on Saturday in all provinces to confirm its election nominees, despite allegations that some significant names were left off the list.

Some candidates who failed to make it in Bulawayo include current Bulawayo Metropolitan MP, Jasmine Toffa who was beaten by newcomer Minenhle Gumede, who will run for the Bulawayo North parliamentary seat if she is successful.

Gumede, who was nominated for Bulawayo North, also came tops against CCC Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza and Elvis Mujeri.

Njube -Lobengula MP Gift Banda, was disqualified with sources claiming he attempted to force his way into the contest and allegedly bussed people but the decision to cut him off was held by the party.

Former Deputy Mayor and Ward 3 councillor, Tinashe Kambarami whose tenure in the Bulawayo City Council was marred by legal battles also failed to make it with sources alleging that he may be among those who will file an appeal.

“Candidates who were dissatisfied with Saturday’s outcome might file their appeals within seven days before the final list is made public,” said reliable party sources.

“Naturally there won’t be an announcement within that period as we have seven days to make appeals. Judging from that it is quite definite there won’t be any announcement this week. There can’t be an announcement of who made it before these appeal processes are through, it’s only logical,” said the sources.

Citezw