Popular Zimbabwean politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says the current administration led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is benefiting from the current chaos in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa believes that as long as the current regime is benefiting from the current crisis in the country, there is nothing that motivate it to address the challenges facing Zimbabwe today.

He says the fact that 45 years after independence people still carry buckets of water shows leadership failure.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said Zimbabwe needs leadership that serves its people.

He writes:

TANKS OF LEADERSHIP FAILURE…45 years after Independence, Zimbabweans still carry buckets for water in towns and cities.

Borehole bush pumps now dot our urban areas clear proof of a government that has abandoned its people.

Every water tank you see in our towns is not a sign of progress. They are symbols of leadership ineptitude.

They are tanks of leadership failure. Those in power refuse to fix these basics because they profit from chaos.

Meanwhile, our rural communities drink from open wells and rivers, decades after the promise of Independence.

Prehistoric maladies like cholera and tsikidzi stalk our communities.

But #JustImagine a New Great Zimbabwe!

A Zimbabwe where every home has safe, clean water. Where cities are supplied by modern dams.

Where precision agriculture flourishes all year, powered by smart irrigation.

A green, modern Zimbabwe where dignity is restored and leadership serves the people.

With new leadership, all is possible.