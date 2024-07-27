Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa has explained why the desired change is taking long to arrive.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said Zimbabweans are desperate for change, but it will only come when leaders are transformed first.

“THE PACE OF CHANGE….People are asking God to CHANGE the nation. And we are desperate for CHANGE.

“But for real CHANGE to happen, God does not use that holistic approach. He is working in individuals because individuals should be CHANGED and TRANSFORMED first,” he said.

He added that without changed hearts, no meaningful change can be achieved.

“This is the sequence of true and real change. Without the changed hearts there is no change. Change only comes through the radically changed and different.

“It’s about the heart of leaders. Leadership is a matter of the quality of the heart,” he said.

As for the speed of change, Chamisa said: “Alignment and obedience determine the speed, process, progress and success in the fulfilment of the CHANGE promise. Romans 12:2-3 Proverbs 4:23, Jeremiah 17:9 Blessed Sabbath.”

A lot of Zimbabweans are crying for change as they struggle to make ends meet. Others are leaving the country as economic refugees in search of greener pastures.

