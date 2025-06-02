Nelson Chamisa, founding leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a popular opposition figure who stepped away from active politics last year amid claims that his party had been infiltrated by ZANU-PF, is back in the political arena.

The 47-year-old opposition veteran, who had appeared to take a back seat in politics – focusing instead on sharing Bible verses and motivational content has hinted of his return to politics.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa hinted: “Do be afraid to start over again. This time you are not starting from scratch.

“You are starting from experience.”

Apparently, though Chamisa has yet to reveal whether he plans to establish a new political party, insiders close to him told The Standard that his recent messaging is highly strategic.

Chamisa has controversially lost two presidential elections against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa – in 2018 and 2023 – and has refused to accept the results, citing widespread vote rigging.

Speaking on another thing, Chamisa expressed grave concern over challenges bedeviling the country’s education sector.

He writes:

BUILDING A GIANT EDUCATION NATION..The great people of Zimbabwe, my heart is burdened when I hear many of you tell me that you can no longer afford to send your children to school.

The latest statistics show a shockingly high number of 49 555 school dropouts in 2024.

Our education needs urgent attention. It’s such a pain point.

Despite allocating 17,7% of the national budget to education in 2024-25 budget, funding remains below the 20% benchmark agreed upon under the Dakar Framework for Action.

We will build a great education nation.

A time is coming when education will no longer be only for those who can pay for it. A time is coming when Zimbabwe will be renowned as an education nation, we will educate the world.

A time is coming when our children from all backgrounds, and every corner of Zimbabwe will be filled with hope again.

A time is coming when our young people will dream dreams and be empowered to live out those dreams in their lifetimes.

Education, and not corruption, will produce admirable and honourable role models worth emulating.