Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says he has gone past party politics and now focusing on the nation as a whole.

Addressing a gathering recently, Chamisa the time for party politics, sloganeering is over.

“The focus now is to move beyond party politics and refocus on Zimbabwe as a united nation, aiming to bring forward a leader who will serve and represent all citizens.

“This vision resonates strongly with communities, uniting Zimbabweans based on shared identity and a commitment to address critical issues such as unemployment, the cost of living, development, education, and healthcare, rather than political affiliation,” he said.

He added that no political battle has ever be won by demonstrations, described them as destructive.

He said he is not a leader who burns the village and reign over the ashes.

