Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission official Gabriel Chaibva says former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa’s popularity has fallen greatly.

Posting on his X handle, Chaibva said the same fate has hit war veteran Blessed Geza.

“Like they did to Nelson Chamisa in 2023, Zimbabweans turned down Geza putting 92% of their faith in the leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the 2nd republic,” he said.

Chaibva added that research have shown a great fall in Chamisa’s popularity.

“According to recent research Chamisa and the rest of other opposition leaders share the remaining 8 percent,” he said.

Zwnews