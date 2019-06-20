Chamisa Appoints Fadzai Mahere Secretary For Education, Sports, and Culture

MDC President, advocate Nelson Chamisa has appointed advocate Fadzai Mahere as the party Secretary for Education, Sports, and Culture.

Mahere announced only yesterday that she had joined the party although she is said to have been present at the party congress.

Her picture with Chamisa made rounds on social media on Independence day and after, suggesting that she might have planned to join the party way longer than may be thought.

Mahere posted on Twitter yesterday: