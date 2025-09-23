Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says a new Zimbabwe has arrived.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said congratulatory messages have since started pouring in.

“THE ECHOES OF THE NEW…In the quiet, sacred beginnings of pregnancy, there is little noise—just the steady miracle of growth.

“But soon, the whispers turn to celebration: a baby shower, a joyful welcome, and then the world gathers to witness the arrival.

“Messages of congratulations will pour in from every corner. I hear them already—echoing across valleys and cities:

“Happy Birthday, New Nation. Welcome,” he said.