Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says he will not rule Zimbabwe.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said he will not rule the country but will lead it without fail.

He was responding to one netizen, Runesu Machacha who vowed that Chamisa will never rule Zimbabwe.

“Zvakanakai asi Zimbabwe hauyitongi.

“Zimbabwe haingatongwi nembwende nemagwara.”

In response Chamisa said:

“Nyika haitongwi, inotungamirirwa. Ende tichaitungamirira pachena!

“Zivai vatungamiriri venyu musazovhunduke! Be blessed!.”

Zwnews