Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) founding president Nelson Chamisa deserves to be criticized like an other leader seeking public office.

“Chamisa is a politician that sought public office & was voted for by 2 million people whom he abandoned and went to the mountains to pray.

“He is like a father that left the house burning, only to come back later asking vana kuti mazodzimura here moto vanangu imba yatopera kutsva,” he says.

He adds that if Jesus Christ was criticised, what more a mere human being like Chamisa.

“Every politician that seeks power to govern the public is criticised – there is no holier than thou & make no mistake about that.

“If Jesus himself was criticised as demon possessed, how more anointed is Chamisa that he should not be criticised? You guys need to mature really,” he says.

Zwnews