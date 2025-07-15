By Wicknell Chivayo

Yesterday, I was profoundly HONOURED to pay a brief courtesy call on His Excellency, Dr. LAZARUS MCCARTHY CHAKWERA at the iconic State House in Blantyre.

A leader of CALM conviction and razor‑sharp THOUGHT, President Chakwera speaks with eloquence, listens with depth and governs with a PRAYERFUL heart.

He is a man of God and accomplished scholar, who has brought the same spiritual depth and moral clarity from the PULPIT to the PRESIDENCY.

His leadership invites trust and exudes humility, which are very RARE leadership qualities in today’s world.

Under President Chakwera’s VISIONARY and astute stewardship, Malawi has experienced unprecedented ECONOMIC growth.

He has presided over an administration which gets things done.

Talk of his inauguration of the 60 MW Salima (Kanzimbe) Solar Plant, the sprawling network of over 100 INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS, commissioning of the new, STATE OF THE ART International Blantyre Cancer Centre (IBCC) and the strategic REHABILITATION of the M1 corridor all in one PRESIDENTIAL TERM!!!

Without a shadow of doubt, the transformation of Malawi is evidently in safe hands.

With the GREAT nation of Malawi set to hold its general elections in September 2025, I have no DOUBT in my mind that the MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY will soon be celebrating another decisive and inevitable LANDSLIDE victory.

I am not a PROPHET but I certainly know that when a Country’s leadership delivers through dedicated SERVICE to its people and DELIVERYING on its electoral promises, the electorate responds positively.

This explains why even in Zimbabwe, President E.D. Mnangagwa’s administration has performed so EXCEPTIONALLY well that the electorate would rather have the President in office until 2030.

Your Excellency, President Chakwera, my HEARTFELT gratitude for accommodating me in your busy schedule and for our ENRICHING dialogue on various huge infrastructure development projects readily available for investors to develop and implement.

Mr President, Malawi is VERY fortunate to have you 👏👏👏.