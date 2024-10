Obert Masarakufa, a caretaker at Kwekwe Cemetery has been convicted of four counts of various crimes, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

It is the court’s case that on 5 August 2024, the accused denied entry to the cemetery the complaint who had visited her relatives’ graves.

As if that was not enough, on 26 August, Masarakufa defaced two graves after an altercation with the complaint.

He later on another day visited the complaint’s shop and threatened to assault her.

Zwnews