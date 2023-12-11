Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says there should be no celebration after one wins one-man race.

He says it is silly for one to pace up and down the street claiming victory after winning a one-man race.

“A competition must involve two or more, not compete against yourself, and run in all the streets shouting, I am the winner, after beating yourself, ndiwo anonzi masaramusi kana kuti madh_ti,” he says.

Apparently, his comments comes after the ruling ZANU PF party romped to victory in parliamentary by-elections held on Saturday, winning seven of the nine seats contested countrywide, according to preliminary results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The main opposition (CCC) had its candidates blocked from contesting by the courts, though it retained two parliamentary seats.

However, in local government council by-elections in Bulawayo, the CCC outclassed ZANU PF, winning six of the eight seats contested, with the latter securing two seats.

The by-elections were occasioned by self styled CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu’s recall of its elected representatives from parliament, and local government councils, prompted by feuding in the party.

Be that as it may, more by-elections are due countrywide between now and February next year, all caused by similar CCC recalls of its parliamentarians and councillors.

Zwnews