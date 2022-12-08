A childhood girlfriend of Grant Mashasha, popularly known as the ceiling man, has said she hopes he marries her when everything falls into line with his mental health.
The lady who once dated Grant in Primary School also said she was hurt to see Grant in his condition when he emerged after over a decade since she last saw him.
Grant has changed completely, showing a healthy, handsome face
Meanwhile, a relative has explained while Grant lived in the family house’s ceiling
“We managed to meet and talk to Grant upon our arrival from Gwanda,” said Nobuhle, his niece.
“From how he looked on the day he was retrieved from the ceiling, Grant has changed completely, showing a healthy, handsome face.
“He feels stressed to quickly open up about how he came to be kept indoors for 10 years.
“He told us that he had been living in a room and slept 0n a sofa for 10 years, not 14, as reported.
“He spent four days in the ceiling, frightened by his mother’s threats that there were people after his life.
“He is beginning to understand that there is no one after his life and is now interacting with others.
“He is still scared of answering some questions thinking that someone might still be targeting his life,” said Nobuhle.