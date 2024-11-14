The Zimbabwean war of liberation was to some extent fought in the spiritual realm, with Mbuya Nehanda vowing that her bones would rise and deliver independence.

For those who believe in supernatural forces, Mbuya Nehanda’s prophecy indeed came to pass.

Apparently, of late, in the Southern African region former liberation movements have been losing elections, to opposition parties who are said to be (democratic) in ideology.

However, according to former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, the fall of liberation movements (with Botswana being the latest) is an indication that imperialism is returning.

HIGH MORALE IS GREAT, but apropos FRELIMO’s 9 October quandary, SWAPO gotta wise up re: 27 November; it’s no dancing matter given the sub-imperial headwinds propelled by diamond barons running amok, à la sub-imperialist Cecil John Rhodes, to cause chaos in the region via polls!,” he says.

As if to support his school of thought, Moyo retweeted a newspaper statement alleging that the new President of Botswana Duma Boko is run by foreign interest:

“IS BOTSWANA’S NEW PRESIDENT UNDER THE CONTROL OF FOREIGN INTERESTS?

“After nearly 60 years of being governed by one political party, Botswana has a new president and ruling party.

“Amid the euphoria that the change-of-guard has brought to the diamond-rich nation, there are concerns that the new president, Duma Boko, has ties to some not-so-progressive forces – including right-wing liaisons and links to controversial business people. African Stream’s William Sakawa dives deeper.”

Meanwhile, another SADC member state Namibia is holding elections later this month, with early voting having already started.

For the first time in the history of Namibia Elections, SWAPO has gone below the 50% threshold of total votes from Foreign Missions.

They managed a paltry 44.79%.

After the special vote count, it’s clear that main opposition IPC and ruling party SWAPO are the front runners.

