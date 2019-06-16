Cde Chinx’s Estate Wrangle Rages On…Second Wife Got Nothing

Just before his rest, liberation war Icon Dickson Chingaira (nom de guerre Cde Chinx) asked his benefactor, Joseph Nyadzayo if his second wife would get something from his estate, this question is yet to be answered until today as Cde Chinx’s second wife Ntombizodwa still wanders the earth without anything to show for her husband’s hard work.

The crisis of Cde Chinx’s Estate began when he was still alive on May 2017 when it was asked who-between Cde Chinx’s two wives Patricia and Ntombizodwa, would get the Sentosa house at its handover ceremony.

The house was however given to the first wife but Chinx bitterly asked ‘Ko Zodwa pane chamamuitirawo here’ (Does Zodwa also get something)?’

In an interview, Zodwa Chinx’s second wife bemoaned the treatment she is getting after her husband’s death.

“I’m now being treated like I was his whore, I was his wife. My father in-law and my husband’s sisters are the ones that came to pay lobola to my people. His children are there. The whole world knew that Cde Chinx had two wives. Why was I treated that way? “Rangu barika ndoo raita sei? Mutemo wakandiregerera. Anga asingazive kuti comrade vane vakadzi vaviri ndiyani? Nyika yakandipandukira (What was so special about our polygamous union? The law let me down. Who did not know that the comrade had two wives? The whole nation turned its back on me).”

Zodwa argued that the Chairman’s Award (the Sentosa house) that Cde Chinx got was a result of his musical exploits, which she was a part of. “I composed music with my husband. We performed together, wrote together. Now even the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association is telling me that I can only get 20 percent of the royalties. It is very absurd,” she said.

Zodwa insisted that she does not want anything for herself, but for her children.

“Vana havana chavakawana (the kids didn’t get anything). It affected them a lot and in turn it affected me too. I’m the one who has young kids. I believe that something should have been set aside for my kids to finish school and so forth. “I left the police force on medical grounds in December last year, which means I could use this help. We are managing though.”

Commenting on the matter Cde Chinx’s benefactor, Joseph Nyadzayo said hed has been working on a film based on the life of Cde Chinx since 2012, says all the proceeds will go towards the second wife’s upkeep.

According to Nyadzayo, Cde Chinx died before the film could be concluded but it had already been agreed that the proceeds would go towards his younger wife. Nyadzayo said Ntombizodwa’s mortgage still needs to be cleared. He pledged to ensure that whatever proceeds are realized from the film will go towards that.

