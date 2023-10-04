Renowned political commentator Dr Ibbo Mandaza says the country’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) under the current leadership is hardly the best alternative to ZANU-PF.

He says a transitional authority would be a better option.

“Obviously ZANU-PF has failed over the last two decades, and badly so.

“But the opposition CCC as currently constituted and led is hardly an alternative.. All said, that’s why a transitional arrangement which includes technocrats.

Meanwhile, Chamisa’s type of leadership has been questioned by many.

Critics say he is too soft and would not be able to dislodge a party like ZANU PF which is allegedly known for dictatorial tendencies.

Zwnews