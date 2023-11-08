The country’s main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has made an urgent Supreme Court appeal over the High Court’s ruling on recalled members.

According to so-called party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, all candidates who were recalled, but went on to file their nomination papers ahead of the December 9 by-elections using the party name are in violation of a standing High Court and their papers must be thrown out by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Tshabangu said all the expelled individuals no longer have the modus operandi to use the party’s symbols or claim to represent the party as their membership was revoked and further confirmed by the High Court.

However, commenting on the appeal, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba (pictured) said it freezes the High Court ruling on the matter.

“We have noted an appeal in the Supreme court against the High Court ruling on the fraudulent recall of the people’s representatives.

“The effect of the appeal is that it suspends the decision of the High court. Our position remains unchanged and unwavering.

“Sengeso Tshabangu is neither our member nor Interim Sec General because such position does not exist in our movement,” he said.

Zwnews