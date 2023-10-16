Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi says he has been chased by unknown people wielding guns.

Posting on X this Monday, Mkwananzi said he had to seek refugee in the party offices while waiting for lawyers and journalists to arrive.

“Gun-toting people have chased me all the way to the party office. They’re still at the gate where our security details are holding fort as we wait for lawyers and journalists to arrive,” he says.

However, last month, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi was on police wanted list for defaulting court proceedings over a case of public violence he was facing in 2020.

At some point he was believed to have fled the country.

Zwnews