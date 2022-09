Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says she has been summoned to CID Law and Order in Chinhoyi.

She says she will be heading there shortly along with her lawyers.

“Have been summoned to CID Law & Order, Mash West in Chinhoyi. I will be heading there shortly with my lawyers.

“The Police have not yet indicated whether this relates to a potential charge or something else.”

More details later…

Zwnews