Former Citizens Coalition for Change CCC and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) senior officials, Blessing Chebundo and Tongai Matutu are hitting the campaign trail for ZANU PF.

The two defected from the main opposition parties to the ruling party, amid infiltration allegations.

“It was a great day yesterday in Hozoli Redcliff, as Cde Tongai Matutu, Cde Chebundo & their team registered over 3500 new Returnees defecting from CCCZimbabwe.

“They complained of sexism, tribalism, individualism, misuse of party funds as well as betrayal by opposition leaders,” said the ruling party.

Apparently, the Nelson Chamisa led CCC has reportedly kept their structures under wraps for fear of infiltration.

The party which performed well in the recent parliamentary polls celebrated its first anniversary yesterday.

