The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will never represent interests of Zimbabweans but that of foreign funders, says ZANU-PF.

The ruling party says CCC is anti Zimbabwe and enemy of the people.

ZANU-PF Patriots says CCC leaders are making money today in ZANU PF led government while telling supporters that they can only make money when you remove ZANU PF from power.

“Don’t be fooled, embrace Gvt projects and look for opportunities today,” says the ruling party.

