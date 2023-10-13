Political commentator Maximilian Lion says what is currently happening in the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is not good for the party.

Commenting on the letter attached below, Lion says if the crisis rocking CCC is not handled well, it would see the country’s main opposition party splitting.

“Oh dear, this looks like a split.

“If there was an internal process to address this and these guys were given a chance to make their case, they would raise some uncomfortable points about the premise on which the party was founded and how the party departed from its values.

“This is potentially a nuclear situation for CCC. I thought you could ignore these guys but the tone, content and context of this letter should make Chamisa’s camp stop and think about how to navigate this.

“These guys mean business!

“There really won’t be a winner in this. For a party that is less than 2 years old, it’s not ideal to test the foundation of the party. These are not the kind of battles that CCC should be fighting at this stage. They should exhibit unity, purpose and modernity. Alas, it’s a repeat of the past.

“The people continue to suffer while this happens.”

