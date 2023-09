The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi says the party’s Bindura mayor Councillor Gwature has been arrested.

“Our Mayor for Bindura Cllr Gwature has been arrested & is being detained at Bindura Central Police Station,” he says.

The reason(s) why the Mashonaland Central Provincial capital city’s mayor has been arrested are yet to be established.

Mkwananzi could not devulge more details only pointed out that more updates would follow…

Zwnews